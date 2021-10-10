Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,257,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.39% of Edison International worth $2,501,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 63.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 263.2% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE:EIX opened at $57.14 on Friday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.