Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,477,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.42% of Kansas City Southern worth $2,685,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after buying an additional 238,986 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after buying an additional 813,178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,199,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 877,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,616,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KSU opened at $285.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.37 and a 200 day moving average of $282.28. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $171.82 and a one year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.50.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

