Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 137,378 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,800,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.22% of McKesson worth $3,021,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 539.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 734,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,318,000 after purchasing an additional 313,020 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in McKesson by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of McKesson by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 16,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 14,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total transaction of $2,927,489.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,489.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,971 shares of company stock worth $7,726,342 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.13.

NYSE:MCK opened at $200.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.54. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

