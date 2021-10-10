Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 155,846 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,971,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155,846 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.52% of Verisk Analytics worth $2,965,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,759,000 after purchasing an additional 228,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,540,000 after buying an additional 83,912 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.9% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,123,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,581,000 after purchasing an additional 77,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,012,000 after purchasing an additional 389,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579 over the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.80.

Shares of VRSK opened at $207.47 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.79 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

