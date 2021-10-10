Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,603,011 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,532,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,603,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.42% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $2,587,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 613,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,581,000 after buying an additional 113,057 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,079,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,044,000 after buying an additional 2,201,615 shares during the last quarter. 16.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $570.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $83.16 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Argus started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

