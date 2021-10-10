Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 406,724 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,230,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 406,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.38% of State Street worth $2,651,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in State Street by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in State Street by 4.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 10,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 35.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,328,000 after purchasing an additional 132,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in State Street by 108.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $791,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 37.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

STT opened at $91.20 on Friday. State Street Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $94.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.03%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STT. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.