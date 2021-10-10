Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Position Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,290 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.68% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $42,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $37,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $94.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

