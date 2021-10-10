Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 83.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,269 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.76 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

