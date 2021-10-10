Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,269 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,945,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,179,000 after purchasing an additional 537,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,895.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 436,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,964,000 after acquiring an additional 421,720 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.