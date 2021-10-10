Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Acquired by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,375,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 11.5% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $196,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.11 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

