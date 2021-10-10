Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,064,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,353 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of LPL Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.50% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $1,205,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $81,000.

VOO stock opened at $402.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $296.37 and a 52 week high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

