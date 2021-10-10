Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 541,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 11.0% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $120,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $226.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $165.02 and a 1-year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.