Vanilla Network (VNLA) Reaches Market Cap of $7.08 Million

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $7.08 million and approximately $1,742.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.74 or 0.00019032 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 804,648 coins and its circulating supply is 659,434 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

