Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stake Lessened by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,765,188 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 503,063 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 3.52% of Varonis Systems worth $216,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 176.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.36. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Varonis Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total transaction of $200,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,634 shares of company stock valued at $10,901,470. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.