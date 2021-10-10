VAULT (VAULT) Price Hits $5.89 on Top Exchanges

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, VAULT has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. VAULT has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $1,073.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.89 or 0.00010668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00064633 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.94 or 0.00133838 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00086552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,197.58 or 0.99918479 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,538.73 or 0.06405797 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003291 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 466,468 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

