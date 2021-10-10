VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 1,103.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,993 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.19% of VBI Vaccines worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 5.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 387,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 32.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,096,000 after acquiring an additional 681,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of VBIV opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $762.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.04. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

