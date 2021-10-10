Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Position Reduced by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,792 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up 1.6% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned 0.58% of Veeva Systems worth $276,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,900,825,000 after acquiring an additional 52,479 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,706,032,000 after buying an additional 612,811 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,342,000 after buying an additional 265,091 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,067,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,227,000 after buying an additional 139,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,880,000 after buying an additional 301,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $286.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.01 and its 200-day moving average is $295.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.74 and a 12-month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.65.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.50, for a total transaction of $719,355.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,348 shares of company stock worth $6,094,708 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

