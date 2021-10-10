Veil Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,316.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 29.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Veil has traded up 32.9% against the US dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $2,316.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,497.30 or 1.00132731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00059341 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00333063 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.34 or 0.00251408 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.06 or 0.00555819 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004735 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001710 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004117 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

