Velas Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Velas has a market cap of $315.55 million and approximately $6.09 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001512 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001055 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000749 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

