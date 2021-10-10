Veles Market Cap Reaches $62,131.30 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, Veles has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. Veles has a market capitalization of $62,131.30 and $72.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0482 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,370.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,523.57 or 0.06363598 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.57 or 0.00322502 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.90 or 0.01081622 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.58 or 0.00098572 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.19 or 0.00502414 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $187.55 or 0.00338724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.55 or 0.00324278 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,107 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,601 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

