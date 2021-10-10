Venus Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $15.07 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $28.19 or 0.00051163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $318.12 million and approximately $15.07 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,073.83 or 0.99967762 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00062070 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004661 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005459 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001235 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.01 or 0.00517346 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 11,286,160 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Venus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.