Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0558 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $249.22 million and $84.99 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 46.3% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000351 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.81 or 0.00107229 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

