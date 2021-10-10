VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Position Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,053,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,737 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.84% of VeriSign worth $466,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in VeriSign by 108.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $205.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.05. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.15, for a total value of $140,468.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,714,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,665 shares of company stock valued at $4,461,884. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

