Veritaseum (VERI) Reaches Market Cap of $45.05 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Veritaseum coin can now be purchased for approximately $20.96 or 0.00037882 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Veritaseum has a market cap of $45.05 million and $1,626.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00048048 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00224828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00098686 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

