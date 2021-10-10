Verso Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.67 Million (VSO)

Verso (CURRENCY:VSO) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Verso coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Verso has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Verso has a total market capitalization of $4.67 million and $119,745.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verso alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00065686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.36 or 0.00134787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.90 or 0.00086822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,413.46 or 1.00442965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.64 or 0.06423232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Verso Coin Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.