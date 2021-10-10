Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will post $1.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full-year sales of $4.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion.

VRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

NYSE VRT opened at $22.43 on Friday. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 77.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,828,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 294,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,069,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

