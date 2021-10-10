VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches One Day Volume of $21,652.00

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002112 BTC on major exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and $21,652.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00065356 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00134799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00086769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,965.96 or 0.99622291 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,525.36 or 0.06389498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003360 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 64,702,141 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

