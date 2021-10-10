Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,118,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Seagen by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 966,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,155,000 after buying an additional 653,479 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,688,000 after buying an additional 559,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,915,000 after buying an additional 418,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 35,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.86, for a total transaction of $5,957,903.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $161.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.28. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

