Vident Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

MA stock opened at $354.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

