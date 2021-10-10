Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 15,135 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Plains GP worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. RR Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 95.7% in the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,302,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 81,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Plains GP by 68.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 507,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,110.00 and a beta of 2.20. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. On average, analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAGP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.