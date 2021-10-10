Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after purchasing an additional 522,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,664,000 after purchasing an additional 428,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 104,898 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,444,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BeiGene by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,892,000 after purchasing an additional 55,990 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.96, for a total transaction of $2,387,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene acquired 2,543,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 565,258 shares of company stock worth $75,736,510 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.38.

BeiGene stock opened at $363.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $333.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.79. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $219.20 and a 52-week high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The company had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. Research analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

