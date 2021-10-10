Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,793 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in I-Mab were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,630 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth about $103,181,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,988 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,656,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth about $33,387,000. 37.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab stock opened at $71.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 0.74. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $32.64 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMAB. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.66.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

