VideoCoin Price Tops $0.53 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000968 BTC on major exchanges. VideoCoin has a market cap of $83.25 million and $47,497.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VideoCoin alerts:

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000044 BTC.

CHFRY Finance (CHEESE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00010309 BTC.

Phoenixchain (PCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00015297 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 155,639,646 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

Buying and Selling VideoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VideoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VideoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.