VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Reaches One Day Volume of $296.24 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 35% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 35.9% higher against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00002070 BTC on major exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $57.94 million and $296.24 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00046554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.54 or 0.00212822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00097752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.