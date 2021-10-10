VIDY (VIDY) Trading Up 1.6% This Week

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. VIDY has a market cap of $16.69 million and $488,169.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIDY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, VIDY has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIDY alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.23 or 0.00222588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00099744 BTC.

About VIDY

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.