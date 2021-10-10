Vidya Trading Up 8.5% Over Last Week (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidya has a total market cap of $7.21 million and $29,936.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vidya alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00226167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00100401 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vidya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vidya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.