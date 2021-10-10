VIMworld 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $197,667.00 (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 10th. One VIMworld coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $47.36 million and $197,667.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VIMworld has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00064633 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00048371 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002378 BTC.

About VIMworld

VEED is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using U.S. dollars.

