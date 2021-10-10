Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,114,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 295,940 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.8% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Visa worth $494,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $230.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $448.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.72 and its 200-day moving average is $230.28.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

