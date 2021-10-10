VITE (VITE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $19.20 Million

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. VITE has a market cap of $43.00 million and $19.20 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One VITE coin can currently be bought for $0.0877 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00047874 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000114 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About VITE

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,023,111,895 coins and its circulating supply is 490,540,785 coins. VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

Buying and Selling VITE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

