Vortex Defi Price Down 11% Over Last Week (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vortex Defi has a market capitalization of $44,418.57 and approximately $8,181.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

