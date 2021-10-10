Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,103 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 0.17% of Vulcan Materials worth $40,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $175.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $131.36 and a one year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

