Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,180,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.69% of Vulcan Materials worth $2,468,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $175.44 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $131.36 and a 12-month high of $194.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.15.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

