WABnetwork Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.00 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 10th. One WABnetwork coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. WABnetwork has a total market capitalization of $93,184.38 and approximately $8.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00048952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.10 or 0.00226167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00100401 BTC.

About WABnetwork

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.