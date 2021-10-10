Wagerr Achieves Market Cap of $7.46 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Wagerr has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $7.46 million and $725.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005239 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00011574 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $185.28 or 0.00337830 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,841,165 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

