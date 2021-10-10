Wall Street Games Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.09 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Wall Street Games coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded up 102.9% against the US dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $13.61 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00064634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00132185 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00084498 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,326.64 or 0.99982919 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.99 or 0.06258096 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003222 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars.

