Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.84.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 578,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.84, for a total transaction of $86,736,232.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $139.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.54. The firm has a market cap of $389.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

