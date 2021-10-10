Waltonchain Price Hits $1.03 on Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for about $1.03 or 0.00001862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $80.15 million and approximately $7.30 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.12 or 0.06413740 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00099063 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,643,524 coins and its circulating supply is 77,922,492 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.