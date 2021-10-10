Warp Finance Price Down 7.1% This Week (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $184.78 or 0.00332794 BTC on major exchanges. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $863,648.49 and $35,924.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00011533 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

