Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,853 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $26,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,267,000 after acquiring an additional 121,495 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 58,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,678,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the second quarter worth $718,000. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

WRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.07. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -105.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

