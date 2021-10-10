Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $23,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the second quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.72. 1,563,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,478. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.13 and a 200-day moving average of $143.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $156.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

In related news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,326 shares of company stock valued at $13,799,816 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.